Key Suspect Arrested in High-Profile Delhi Lawyer Target Attack

A suspect accused of orchestrating the recent shooting at a car carrying lawyer Deepak Khatri has been arrested, the police confirmed on Tuesday. Khatri is known for his connections with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The attack occurred near the ISBT in Kashmere Gate, north Delhi, a week prior, involving five individuals traveling in the vehicle when unidentified gunmen opened fire. One individual suffered a shoulder injury and was hospitalized. He is now reported stable.

An FIR was filed at Kashmere Gate Police Station under various sections including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. Police are investigating a claim by gangster Naveen Boxer, who allegedly took responsibility for the attack via social media. Verification of the post and further investigation continues as more details are awaited.