Myong Yu-jong Leads North Korea to Victory in Asian Cup Return

North Korea made a triumphant return to the Women's Asian Cup after a lengthy absence, defeating Uzbekistan 3-0 in their Group B opener at Western Sydney Stadium. Star midfielder Myong Yu-jong was the standout performer, scoring a hat-trick in the first half.

The three-time champions exhibited exceptional skill, seamlessly blending precise passing with formidable defense to dominate their opponents. Myong initiated the scoreline just six minutes into the match, following up with two more goals from penalty kicks before halftime.

Uzbekistan, back in the tournament after 23 years, struggled throughout the match and suffered numerous injuries. These setbacks could impact their upcoming games against China's reigning champions and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, North Korea, last a finalist in 2010, demonstrated their ambitions for a strong tournament run.