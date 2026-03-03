Xi Jinping's Balancing Act: Modern Tech Meets Economic Slowdown

China's ambitious drive to build a modern economy through technology is facing hurdles as an economic slowdown persists. At the center of this challenge is the National People's Congress, set to address these economic concerns and outline growth strategies amid housing slumps and export dependencies.

The housing market downturn has led to significant job losses, compounded by the entry of millions of young graduates into a tough job market. The imbalance in domestic demand and exports underlines a critical juncture for China's economic policies.

Under the leadership of Xi Jinping, who has stronghold over China's direction, the nation continues to focus on technology and artificial intelligence. However, military reorganizations and export reliance pose significant challenges for achieving sustained growth in the coming years.