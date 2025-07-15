Left Menu

Mamata rejects reports claiming ban on popular snacks, says Bengal won't enforce any such directive

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-07-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 19:33 IST
  • India

Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI)West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday dismissed reports claiming a ban on popular snacks like samosa and jalebi, asserting that her government will not implement any such directive.

Her comments come in the backdrop of the Union health ministry urging all ministries and departments to instal displays of boards mentioning the sugar and oil content in snacks such as samosa, kachori, pizza, burger, french fries, soft drinks, gulab jamun and vadapav to promote healthy lifestyles, and combat obesity and non-communicable diseases.

Taking to X, Banerjee said, "Some media have reported that apparently samosas/jalebis cannot be consumed from now on, based on instructions from the Health Ministry. This is not a notification from the Government of West Bengal. We are not interfering in every matter. We shall not implement this. I think samosas and jalebis are popular in other states also. People in those states also love these food items. Let us not interfere with people's food habits." The health ministry had also called for printing health messages on all official stationery such as letterheads, envelopes, notepads, folders and publications to reinforce daily reminders on fighting obesity.

While the Oil Board mentioned snacks such as french fries, burgers, pizza, samosa, pakoda and vadapav, the Sugar Board included items such as soft drink, gulab jamun and chocolate pastries.

The move is aimed at raising awareness about the health risks associated with such foods and combating obesity and non-communicable diseases.

However, the directive has sparked a political pushback in West Bengal.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh termed the advisory a ''fatwa'' and declared that the state would not implement it.

"The Centre has set its sights on samosas and jalebis. Fatwas are being issued in various forms. Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, such fatwas will not be accepted in West Bengal," Ghosh asserted.

He stated that people have full freedom to enjoy these snacks, as long as quality is maintained.

"Who eats what and how; there will be no interference over that in Bengal," he said, wondering if samosas and jalebis were akin to cigarettes that require statutory warnings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

