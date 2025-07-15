Left Menu

India's Exports Hold Steady Amid Global Economic Challenges

India's exports in June 2025 remained stable at USD 35.14 billion despite global economic uncertainties, while the trade deficit narrowed. Key sectors like petroleum and gems saw declines, but electronic goods and engineering sports grew strongly. The import of crude oil and gold also decreased, further affecting the trade balance.

India's exports experienced a standstill in June 2025, recording USD 35.14 billion amidst ongoing global economic uncertainties. Government data shows a narrowed trade deficit, reaching a four-month low of USD 18.78 billion, contrasting last June's figures of USD 35.16 billion.

Declines were seen in imports, down 3.71 percent to USD 53.92 billion, notably driven by reduced inbound shipments of crude oil and gold. Meanwhile, export sectors including petroleum, fabrics, and gems suffered, with petroleum products experiencing a steep 15.92 percent drop, hitting USD 4.61 billion.

Conversely, exports in electronics, engineering, and textiles reported gains, with electronic shipments surging 46.93 percent to USD 4.14 billion. Services exports are promising, rising to USD 32.84 billion, which underscores potential for growth if India capitalizes on its digital and skilled workforce, according to FIEO President S C Ralhan.

