Senator Cruz Pushes for Air Safety Overhaul After Tragic Collision

Senator Cruz is proposing comprehensive air safety legislation following a fatal helicopter-jet collision near Reagan Airport. The bill calls for advanced tracking systems, route reviews, and accountability measures. It addresses longstanding safety concerns, highlighting vulnerabilities in current systems and urging new FAA protocols to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 04:34 IST
Ted Cruz

In the wake of a devastating collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet that claimed 67 lives, U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz is advocating for sweeping air safety reforms. He intends to introduce legislation mandating the use of advanced aircraft-tracking technology, ADS-B, by Army helicopters operating near civilian aircraft.

The proposed legislation would also require a comprehensive review of helicopter routes and seek accountability by calling on the Army inspector general to examine systemic failures that may have contributed to the accident. Lawmakers, across the aisle, have criticized the FAA for inadequately addressing close calls between helicopters and civilian planes near Reagan National Airport for years.

The National Transportation Safety Board is set to conduct an investigative hearing on the January collision. Meanwhile, Cruz's proposal is part of a broader effort, including a similar bill by Democratic senators, aiming to bolster aviation safety by re-evaluating helicopter operations at major airports and implementing ADS-B technology to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

