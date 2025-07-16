Senator Cruz Pushes for Air Safety Overhaul After Tragic Collision

In the wake of a devastating collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet that claimed 67 lives, U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz is advocating for sweeping air safety reforms. He intends to introduce legislation mandating the use of advanced aircraft-tracking technology, ADS-B, by Army helicopters operating near civilian aircraft.

The proposed legislation would also require a comprehensive review of helicopter routes and seek accountability by calling on the Army inspector general to examine systemic failures that may have contributed to the accident. Lawmakers, across the aisle, have criticized the FAA for inadequately addressing close calls between helicopters and civilian planes near Reagan National Airport for years.

The National Transportation Safety Board is set to conduct an investigative hearing on the January collision. Meanwhile, Cruz's proposal is part of a broader effort, including a similar bill by Democratic senators, aiming to bolster aviation safety by re-evaluating helicopter operations at major airports and implementing ADS-B technology to prevent future tragedies.

