Coocaa Revolutionizes Home Entertainment with S4U Plus Series

Coocaa unveils its S4U Plus Series smart TVs, featuring Coolita 3.0 OS. Available in 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD, these TVs offer enhanced gaming, advanced audio, and seamless streaming integration. Released exclusively on Flipkart, they promise state-of-the-art experiences at competitive prices for Indian consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:42 IST
Smarter Screens, Sleeker Style: Coocaa launches S4U Plus Series for immersive entertainment. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Coocaa, a leading smart television brand under the Skyworth umbrella, has launched its latest innovation, the S4U Plus Series, in New Delhi, India. These state-of-the-art televisions are tailored for an exceptional home entertainment experience, featuring the cutting-edge Coolita 3.0 operating system. The series includes models in both 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD screen sizes, promising an optimized visual and auditory performance.

The S4U Plus Series is designed for superior gaming and fast-paced content viewing, equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate to provide smooth frame transitions and reduced motion blur. A standout feature is its proprietary Coolita 3.0 OS, which supports platforms like YouTube and Amazon Prime Video, and integrates Chromecast for seamless cross-device streaming. Users will appreciate the minimalist design and intuitive interface, ensuring ease of use and quick content access.

Audio quality is amplified with the inclusion of Dolby Digital decoding and a robust 2.0 channel speaker system, enhancing the home cinema experience. Connectivity options are extensive with dual HDMI ports, USB interface, and Wi-Fi capabilities. The launch highlights Coocaa's dedication to offering affordable yet advanced technology to Indian households, reinforcing their commitment to innovative and user-friendly entertainment solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

