Left Menu

Trump Claims Russia Supports Ukraine's Peace Success Amid Ongoing Conflict

US President Donald Trump, after talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, stated that Russia desires Ukraine's success. Despite ongoing conflict, Trump hinted at potential trilateral discussions, involving himself, Zelenskyy, and Putin, to broker peace. Trump believes a peace agreement is near, but acknowledges the complexity of negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:32 IST
Trump Claims Russia Supports Ukraine's Peace Success Amid Ongoing Conflict
US President Donald Trump with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump declared Russia's support for Ukraine's success during a press briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Trump remarked on Russian President Vladimir Putin's willingness to provide energy and move towards peace, despite ongoing hostilities.

Trump, fresh from a productive call with Putin, hinted at a future trilateral meeting and emphasized the complexity of peace negotiations. He acknowledged setbacks might arise but expressed optimism that significant progress is on the horizon, potentially leading to a peace agreement.

As discussions persist, Trump noted the possibility of the US and Ukraine finalizing a comprehensive 20-point peace plan soon. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of security guarantees and announced a meeting with European leaders in Washington, D.C., scheduled for January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Silver Soars to New Heights Amid Strong Demand and Market Trends

Silver Soars to New Heights Amid Strong Demand and Market Trends

 India
2
India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound

India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound

 India
3
Thailand and Cambodia Pursue Peace: Building Bridges After Border Clashes

Thailand and Cambodia Pursue Peace: Building Bridges After Border Clashes

 Global
4
Tragic Fire Claims 16 Lives at Manado Retirement Home

Tragic Fire Claims 16 Lives at Manado Retirement Home

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025