Trump Claims Russia Supports Ukraine's Peace Success Amid Ongoing Conflict
US President Donald Trump, after talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, stated that Russia desires Ukraine's success. Despite ongoing conflict, Trump hinted at potential trilateral discussions, involving himself, Zelenskyy, and Putin, to broker peace. Trump believes a peace agreement is near, but acknowledges the complexity of negotiations.
US President Donald Trump declared Russia's support for Ukraine's success during a press briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Trump remarked on Russian President Vladimir Putin's willingness to provide energy and move towards peace, despite ongoing hostilities.
Trump, fresh from a productive call with Putin, hinted at a future trilateral meeting and emphasized the complexity of peace negotiations. He acknowledged setbacks might arise but expressed optimism that significant progress is on the horizon, potentially leading to a peace agreement.
As discussions persist, Trump noted the possibility of the US and Ukraine finalizing a comprehensive 20-point peace plan soon. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of security guarantees and announced a meeting with European leaders in Washington, D.C., scheduled for January.
