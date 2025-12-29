Trump Claims Russia Supports Ukraine's Peace Success Amid Ongoing Conflict

US President Donald Trump declared Russia's support for Ukraine's success during a press briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Trump remarked on Russian President Vladimir Putin's willingness to provide energy and move towards peace, despite ongoing hostilities.

Trump, fresh from a productive call with Putin, hinted at a future trilateral meeting and emphasized the complexity of peace negotiations. He acknowledged setbacks might arise but expressed optimism that significant progress is on the horizon, potentially leading to a peace agreement.

As discussions persist, Trump noted the possibility of the US and Ukraine finalizing a comprehensive 20-point peace plan soon. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of security guarantees and announced a meeting with European leaders in Washington, D.C., scheduled for January.

