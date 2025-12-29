Left Menu

Historic SHANTI Bill Marks Major Science Reform in Modi's Third Term

The SHANTI Bill is hailed as a landmark reform in India's science and technology sector during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term. It aims to transform the nation's nuclear capabilities for sustainable energy, while emphasizing innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement to support India's developmental goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:32 IST
Historic SHANTI Bill Marks Major Science Reform in Modi's Third Term
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/ PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the SHANTI Bill represents a groundbreaking reform in India's nuclear sector, emphasizing the Modi government's commitment to science and technology. The reform prioritizes sustainable energy, innovation, and entrepreneurship while aligning India's policies with global practices.

The Minister highlighted that the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known as Modi 3.0, is marked by bold reforms in science, with the SHANTI Bill being a pivotal step. This initiative not only addresses energy needs but also integrates nuclear science into healthcare and advances technological capabilities.

Jitendra Singh underscored the importance of nuclear energy in powering India's digital and strategic sectors as the nation shifts from fossil fuels. The Bill has garnered widespread support, signaling a consensus on the modernization of India's nuclear landscape and positioning science as a catalyst for achieving national developmental goals by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Silver Soars to New Heights Amid Strong Demand and Market Trends

Silver Soars to New Heights Amid Strong Demand and Market Trends

 India
2
India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound

India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound

 India
3
Thailand and Cambodia Pursue Peace: Building Bridges After Border Clashes

Thailand and Cambodia Pursue Peace: Building Bridges After Border Clashes

 Global
4
Tragic Fire Claims 16 Lives at Manado Retirement Home

Tragic Fire Claims 16 Lives at Manado Retirement Home

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025