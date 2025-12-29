Historic SHANTI Bill Marks Major Science Reform in Modi's Third Term

According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the SHANTI Bill represents a groundbreaking reform in India's nuclear sector, emphasizing the Modi government's commitment to science and technology. The reform prioritizes sustainable energy, innovation, and entrepreneurship while aligning India's policies with global practices.

The Minister highlighted that the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known as Modi 3.0, is marked by bold reforms in science, with the SHANTI Bill being a pivotal step. This initiative not only addresses energy needs but also integrates nuclear science into healthcare and advances technological capabilities.

Jitendra Singh underscored the importance of nuclear energy in powering India's digital and strategic sectors as the nation shifts from fossil fuels. The Bill has garnered widespread support, signaling a consensus on the modernization of India's nuclear landscape and positioning science as a catalyst for achieving national developmental goals by 2047.

