New Zealand, Malaysia Deepen Halal Trade Ties to Boost Meat Exports

In a significant step to enhance bilateral trade, New Zealand and Malaysia have reaffirmed their commitment to growing exports of high-quality halal meat products, building on a strong partnership grounded in trust, compliance, and mutual economic benefit.

The announcement was made during the Halal Forum held in Wellington, co-hosted by New Zealand’s Minister for Food Safety, Andrew Hoggard, and Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Rural and Regional Development, Dato’ Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Haji Hamidi.

At the heart of the forum was a shared commitment to expanding the trade of halal-certified meat and to streamlining export requirements in order to facilitate smoother market access for New Zealand producers.

Malaysia: A Key Market for NZ’s Halal Exports

Malaysia, with a population exceeding 35 million, represents one of New Zealand’s most important halal meat markets. In 2023 alone, New Zealand exported over NZD $60 million worth of halal-certified meat to Malaysia, reflecting strong demand for premium, ethically prepared products that comply with Islamic dietary laws.

Minister Hoggard emphasized that new market access approvals are currently in progress, with several New Zealand halal meat premises seeking first-time entry into the Malaysian market.

“Malaysia is facilitating the approval of these premises, which is crucial for export growth,” said Hoggard. “Once approved, this will boost returns for Kiwi farmers, processors, and exporters.”

The Malaysian government has confirmed that on-site visits will be conducted to assess the halal production processes of these facilities, a necessary step in ensuring compliance with Malaysia’s stringent halal standards.

Refreshing Halal Export Protocols for Greater Certainty

In addition to opening market access, both countries are working together to modernize and clarify the regulatory framework governing halal exports from New Zealand to Malaysia. Dato’ Seri Zahid acknowledged New Zealand’s strong reputation in halal assurance and welcomed the collaborative efforts to refresh and streamline export requirements.

“Malaysia places significant importance on compliance with halal requirements,” Zahid said. “This collaboration is a testament to the trust and confidence we place in New Zealand’s halal systems.”

The updated protocols aim to provide greater transparency and certainty for exporters in areas including:

Premise registration procedures

Export documentation

Processing and handling practices

Labelling and packaging compliance

Storage and logistics requirements

A Strategic and Values-Based Partnership

New Zealand’s halal meat exports are underpinned by a rigorous assurance framework that aligns with Islamic principles while maintaining global standards for food safety and quality. The country’s halal-certified meat is valued not only for its adherence to religious standards but also for its ethical sourcing, animal welfare, and traceability—factors increasingly important to both Malaysian regulators and consumers.

Minister Hoggard reinforced New Zealand’s commitment to this strategic partnership:

“We remain fully committed to our strong relationship with Malaysia and to supplying the best quality halal products to consumers in this important market.”

The collaboration supports New Zealand’s broader trade diversification goals while advancing Malaysia’s priorities in ensuring halal integrity and food security.

Economic Impact: Win-Win for Farmers and Consumers

For New Zealand’s primary sector, the expanded access and regulatory certainty provide new growth opportunities for meat producers, particularly those engaged in halal-certified operations. The initiative is expected to:

Increase export volumes to Malaysia

Enhance returns for Kiwi farmers and processors

Reinforce New Zealand’s global reputation as a trusted halal meat supplier

On the Malaysian side, the agreement supports efforts to meet growing domestic demand for high-quality halal protein sources, improve import logistics, and strengthen halal governance as part of its broader national development strategy.

Looking Ahead

This renewed cooperation comes at a time when halal food markets are expanding rapidly, both within Muslim-majority nations and globally. According to industry estimates, the global halal food market is projected to exceed USD $2 trillion by 2027, offering significant export potential for compliant producers.

With halal integrity becoming a cornerstone of food trade between New Zealand and Malaysia, the latest developments are set to solidify a long-term, mutually beneficial trade relationship, with positive spillovers across rural economies, logistics, compliance services, and consumer health.