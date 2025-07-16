European Shares Face Mixed Fortunes Amid ASML Slump and Trade Jitters

European shares witnessed uneven trends on Wednesday, heavily impacted by ASML's substantial dip following a lackluster business update. Market participants were also keenly attuned to the nuances of trade talks and corporate earnings reports, which underpinned investor sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a minor decline of 0.2%, dropping to 544.14 points by 0836 GMT. However, Germany's DAX rose by 0.1%, Spain's IBEX increased 0.7%, the UK's FTSE 100 climbed 0.2%, while France's CAC 40 remained largely unchanged.

ASML, the premier supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, tumbled 7.7%, marking its most significant single-day slump in nine months, following cautionary guidance about its 2026 growth outlook. This triggered a 1.3% fall in the broader technology sector.

