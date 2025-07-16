Italy's Plan to Tackle Prison Overcrowding

Italy is set to release around 10,000 prisoners to address severe overcrowding in its prisons, the Justice Ministry announced. The initiative could impact 15% of the country's total inmate population.

Eligible prisoners must have final convictions, no more than two years remaining in their sentences, and a clean disciplinary record for a year. Excluded are those guilty of serious crimes.

The country faces one of Europe's highest prison occupancy rates at 122%, surpassed only by Cyprus, France, and Turkey, as reported by the World Prison Brief database. The move follows increased concern over prison conditions amid rising suicides and heatwave challenges.

