Court Orders Release of Seized Lamborghini in High-Profile Kanpur Crash

The Kanpur court has ordered the release of a Lamborghini impounded after a high-profile collision, as confirmed by the advocate representing Shivam Mishra, the accused in the case. The decision follows the provision of sureties and bonds equal to the vehicle's value, ensuring compliance with judicial conditions.

Dharmendra Singh, Mishra's lawyer, stated that upon meeting the court's stipulations, including a Rs 8.5 crore bond, the vehicle was released from the police station. The accident, which occurred on February 8 near Jhula Park Crossing, involved the Lamborghini hitting multiple vehicles before crashing into a pole, amid allegations of speeding.

Meanwhile, Shivam Mishra secured bail on February 12 with a Rs 20,000 personal bond. His legal team argued that the police acted under governmental pressure, unjustly detaining Mishra. The court also rejected the police's request for Mishra's remand, favoring his release.

