Left Menu

Cupid Ltd's Strategic Move into Gulf's Healthcare Market

Cupid Ltd has made a strategic investment in GII Healthcare Investment Ltd, which holds a stake in a prominent Saudi healthcare provider. This move marks Cupid's entry into the Gulf region, promising future synergies and distribution opportunities for its personal care products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:03 IST
Cupid Ltd's Strategic Move into Gulf's Healthcare Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cupid Ltd announced a strategic investment in GII Healthcare Investment Ltd, a vehicle managed by Gulf Islamic Investments (GII), on Wednesday. Though financial details were undisclosed, this marks a significant entry for Cupid into the Gulf's healthcare market.

GII Healthcare Investment Ltd holds a notable minority equity stake in a leading Saudi healthcare provider. GII boasts assets exceeding USD 3.5 billion across various regions including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Europe, the US, and India.

This dollar-denominated investment sets the stage for Cupid's growth in the GCC, aligning its personal care products with local needs and fostering substantial distribution prospects, said Cupid Ltd Chairman and MD Aditya Kumar Halwasiya in a regulatory filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025