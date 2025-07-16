AMNS India's Bold Leap in High-Strength Steel Production
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) has inaugurated a new production line at its Hazira plant in Gujarat to produce high-strength steel for automotive applications. The development is part of a Rs 60,000 crore expansion project, enhancing the plant's capacity and contributing to India’s self-reliance in steel production.
- Country:
- India
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) has reached a new milestone by launching a state-of-the-art production line at its Hazira facility in Gujarat. This advancement aims to produce advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) specifically tailored for the automotive industry, in line with safety and sustainability trends.
This upgrade is an integral component of AMNS India's ambitious Rs 60,000-crore investment plan. The newly established continuous galvanising line is capable of manufacturing steel with strength levels as high as 1180 MPa, marking a significant leap in quality for the domestic market. It positions AMNS India as the nation's pioneer in producing the strongest steel available for automotive purposes.
The expansion effort, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to elevate the Hazira plant's steel production capacity from 9 million tonnes to 15 million tonnes per annum. Beyond Gujarat, AMNS India is also pursuing new integrated steel plants in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, further fortifying its presence and supporting India's journey towards self-sufficiency in the steel sector.
ALSO READ
BPTP Group's Rs 3000 Crore Urban Luxury Housing Initiative in Gurugram
Former aide of Jharkhand CM behind Rs 1,000 crore illegal mining syndicate: ED
PWD issues Rs 60 lakh tender to renovate Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's official residence
C-DOT: Driving Telecom Innovation with Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in 2023
Ahead of IPO, Travel Food Services garners almost Rs 600 cr from anchor investors