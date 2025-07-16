Left Menu

AMNS India's Bold Leap in High-Strength Steel Production

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) has inaugurated a new production line at its Hazira plant in Gujarat to produce high-strength steel for automotive applications. The development is part of a Rs 60,000 crore expansion project, enhancing the plant's capacity and contributing to India’s self-reliance in steel production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:10 IST
AMNS India's Bold Leap in High-Strength Steel Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) has reached a new milestone by launching a state-of-the-art production line at its Hazira facility in Gujarat. This advancement aims to produce advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) specifically tailored for the automotive industry, in line with safety and sustainability trends.

This upgrade is an integral component of AMNS India's ambitious Rs 60,000-crore investment plan. The newly established continuous galvanising line is capable of manufacturing steel with strength levels as high as 1180 MPa, marking a significant leap in quality for the domestic market. It positions AMNS India as the nation's pioneer in producing the strongest steel available for automotive purposes.

The expansion effort, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to elevate the Hazira plant's steel production capacity from 9 million tonnes to 15 million tonnes per annum. Beyond Gujarat, AMNS India is also pursuing new integrated steel plants in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, further fortifying its presence and supporting India's journey towards self-sufficiency in the steel sector.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025