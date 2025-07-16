Left Menu

SOG Championship Celebrates India's Rising Mind Sports Champions

The SOG Grandmasters Series Championship South Zone Series 2 concluded with a grand ceremony in Chennai, celebrating Indian youth's prowess in chess and rummy. The event featured esteemed sporting icons and government officials, highlighting the rise of cognitive sports in India and the potential for future champions.

SOG Grandmasters Series South Zone Series 2 Wraps Up in Chennai, Showcasing India's Elite Chess and IRG Talents. Image Credit: ANI
The SOG Grandmasters Series Championship South Zone Series 2 wrapped up in Chennai, marked by an electrifying closing ceremony graced by cricket legend Krishnamachari Srikanth, world rapid chess champion Koneru Humpy, and Rajya Sabha member P. Wilson. These distinguished guests highlighted the growing prominence of mind sports in India.

Held at The Leela, Chennai from July 1 to July 2, 2025, the championship saw fierce yet friendly competition among over 100,000 participants from Chennai, Pondicherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. In the Indian Chess Masters event, winners included Keerti Shree Reddy, Kanishka S, and Pradiksha P S in the women's category, and Sethuraman S.P., Arnav Maheshwari, and Pradeep Kumar R A in the men's category.

The Indian Rummy Grandmaster event crowned Yuvaraj R, Makesh Muthuvel, and Murugesan Kannadhasan as top winners. A tribute marked the concluded Championship, honoring India's 1975 Hockey World Cup heroes. Event speakers emphasized the growth of mind sports, with a commitment to fostering a skilled, competitive gaming community. The championship set new standards for competitive excellence and highlighted India's burgeoning status in global cognitive sports.

