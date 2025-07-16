Diageo Announces Leadership Change: CEO Departs
Diageo PLC has announced the departure of CEO Debra Crew, with Nik Jhangiani stepping in as interim CEO. Despite the leadership change, the company's fiscal guidance for 2025 and 2026 remains unchanged.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:06 IST
In a significant leadership shift, Diageo PLC, a global leader in the beverage industry, has announced the departure of its CEO, Debra Crew.
Stepping into the role on an interim basis is Nik Jhangiani, a seasoned executive already familiar with Diageo's operations.
The company has assured stakeholders that fiscal guidance for 2025 and 2026 will remain steady, despite the executive changes.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
We are not taking opinion on leadership change in Karnataka: Cong leader Surjewala in Bengaluru.
Congress Conveys Confidence: No Leadership Change in Karnataka
Karnataka Politics: No Leadership Change, Focus on Unity and Elections
Karnataka Political Power Play: No Leadership Change, Yet
BJP Gears Up for National Leadership Change