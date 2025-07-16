Left Menu

Diageo Announces Leadership Change: CEO Departs

Diageo PLC has announced the departure of CEO Debra Crew, with Nik Jhangiani stepping in as interim CEO. Despite the leadership change, the company's fiscal guidance for 2025 and 2026 remains unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:06 IST
Diageo Announces Leadership Change: CEO Departs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant leadership shift, Diageo PLC, a global leader in the beverage industry, has announced the departure of its CEO, Debra Crew.

Stepping into the role on an interim basis is Nik Jhangiani, a seasoned executive already familiar with Diageo's operations.

The company has assured stakeholders that fiscal guidance for 2025 and 2026 will remain steady, despite the executive changes.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025