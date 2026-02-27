Left Menu

Power Play in Karnataka: Congress Leaders Push for Leadership Change

Tensions escalate within Karnataka's ruling Congress as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's supporters rally for his promotion to Chief Minister. Led by Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna, the group meets to strategize ending leadership confusion, urging Congress' high command for decisive intervention, amidst concerns about future electoral prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 10:05 IST
Power Play in Karnataka: Congress Leaders Push for Leadership Change
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing power struggle within Karnataka's ruling Congress party has reached new heights, with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's supporters gathering to push for his promotion to Chief Minister. Organised by Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna, the meeting aimed to strategize ways to resolve the leadership confusion.

Nearly 40 MLAs congregated at a private hotel to discuss the leadership issue, with Balakrishna emphasizing the need for the party's high command to make a decision. He noted that any delay could pose challenges for the party's prospects in future elections, particularly the 2028 assembly election.

Questions about the power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar persist, with calls for a definitive resolution. As discussions continue, Congress faces pressure from within to ensure stability ahead of the upcoming budget session starting March 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SIR in West Bengal: We know our judicial officers, they are not to be influenced by anything, says SC.

SIR in West Bengal: We know our judicial officers, they are not to be influe...

 India
2

INS Anjadip: The Indian Navy's New 'Dolphin Hunter'

 India
3
Currency Shifts: Central Banks Drive Global Trends

Currency Shifts: Central Banks Drive Global Trends

 Global
4
SIR in West Bengal: Neither Election Commission nor state government will go beyond our orders, says SC.

SIR in West Bengal: Neither Election Commission nor state government will go...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026