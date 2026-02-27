Power Play in Karnataka: Congress Leaders Push for Leadership Change
Tensions escalate within Karnataka's ruling Congress as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's supporters rally for his promotion to Chief Minister. Led by Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna, the group meets to strategize ending leadership confusion, urging Congress' high command for decisive intervention, amidst concerns about future electoral prospects.
The ongoing power struggle within Karnataka's ruling Congress party has reached new heights, with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's supporters gathering to push for his promotion to Chief Minister. Organised by Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna, the meeting aimed to strategize ways to resolve the leadership confusion.
Nearly 40 MLAs congregated at a private hotel to discuss the leadership issue, with Balakrishna emphasizing the need for the party's high command to make a decision. He noted that any delay could pose challenges for the party's prospects in future elections, particularly the 2028 assembly election.
Questions about the power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar persist, with calls for a definitive resolution. As discussions continue, Congress faces pressure from within to ensure stability ahead of the upcoming budget session starting March 6.
(With inputs from agencies.)
