Power Play in Karnataka: Congress Leaders Push for Leadership Change

The ongoing power struggle within Karnataka's ruling Congress party has reached new heights, with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's supporters gathering to push for his promotion to Chief Minister. Organised by Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna, the meeting aimed to strategize ways to resolve the leadership confusion.

Nearly 40 MLAs congregated at a private hotel to discuss the leadership issue, with Balakrishna emphasizing the need for the party's high command to make a decision. He noted that any delay could pose challenges for the party's prospects in future elections, particularly the 2028 assembly election.

Questions about the power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar persist, with calls for a definitive resolution. As discussions continue, Congress faces pressure from within to ensure stability ahead of the upcoming budget session starting March 6.

