Karnataka Congress Tussle: D K Shivakumar Supporters Rally for Leadership Change

The power struggle within Karnataka's ruling Congress party is intensifying, with supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar pushing for his ascension to the Chief Minister's position. The initiative was spearheaded by Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna, who convened a meeting with nearly 40 legislators at a private hotel.

According to Balakrishna, the gathering aimed to clear the confusion surrounding the leadership transition in the state, urging the party's high command to make a definitive decision. The ongoing discussions underscored concerns among the Congress MLAs about the party's future if the status quo continues.

Reports suggest a power-sharing agreement between Shivakumar and current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, which promised the former an elevation after two-and-a-half years. However, Siddaramaiah has insisted on completing his full term, further fueling the leadership debate just before the budget session of the Karnataka legislature.

