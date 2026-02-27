Karnataka Congress Tussle: D K Shivakumar Supporters Rally for Leadership Change
Supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in Karnataka are rallying to elevate him to the Chief Minister's role amid a power tussle within the ruling Congress. Nearly 40 MLAs gathered to discuss the leadership dispute, emphasizing the need for the Congress high command to make a decisive move.
The power struggle within Karnataka's ruling Congress party is intensifying, with supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar pushing for his ascension to the Chief Minister's position. The initiative was spearheaded by Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna, who convened a meeting with nearly 40 legislators at a private hotel.
According to Balakrishna, the gathering aimed to clear the confusion surrounding the leadership transition in the state, urging the party's high command to make a definitive decision. The ongoing discussions underscored concerns among the Congress MLAs about the party's future if the status quo continues.
Reports suggest a power-sharing agreement between Shivakumar and current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, which promised the former an elevation after two-and-a-half years. However, Siddaramaiah has insisted on completing his full term, further fueling the leadership debate just before the budget session of the Karnataka legislature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
