Inflation Woes and Corporate Earnings Shape U.S. Stock Market Dynamics

U.S. stock index futures felt the heat on Wednesday as investors assessed inflation signals tied to American tariff policies alongside a fresh wave of corporate earnings reports.

The semiconductor sector saw declines after ASML cautioned about possible growth hurdles due to tariff uncertainties. U.S. semiconductor equipment manufacturers like Applied Materials and Lam Research registered premarket declines.

Meanwhile, Bank of America shares gained following better-than-expected profits. Attention also turned to evolving trade tensions, especially with newly announced tariffs on Indonesian goods ahead of an August deadline for wider tariff hikes.

