Masti Zone M3M: Gurgaon's New Hub for Tech-Driven Thrills

Masti Zone M3M has opened in Gurugram, offering an electrifying mix of games and activities for all ages. As part of a national expansion, it combines traditional arcade games with tech-driven experiences, curated to produce unforgettable memories. This innovative space aims to revolutionize indoor amusement in North India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:46 IST
Masti Zone Powers Up Gurugram With New Outlet at M3M 65th Avenue. Image Credit: ANI
Gurgaon, Haryana [India], July 16: The energy in Gurgaon's vibrant urban landscape just amplified with the unveiling of Masti Zone M3M at 65th Avenue, further bolstering its aim to deliver exhilarating, tech-laden fun for all ages across India. This new addition exemplifies the brand's expansive footprint in transforming family entertainment nationwide.

Nestled within one of the city's bustling retail hubs, Masti Zone M3M melds excitement with nostalgia through features like Bumper Cars, Bowling, and VR Games. Carefully constructed kids' areas promise to captivate and ensure safety for the youngest visitors. With varied activities tailored for different moods and occasions, the venue is poised to become Gurgaon's top new leisure escape.

By integrating contemporary tech and design, Masti Zone aims to turn every visit into an indelible adventure. This venue, echoing earlier successes in Ludhiana and Ghaziabad, is part of the brand's North Indian expansion, promising an indoor amusement journey beyond conventional arcades and gaming dens. Visitors are invited to indulge in quick bites or lounge in Flavors, rounding off a thrilling day of play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

