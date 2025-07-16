Liquid and DropByDrop Partner to Tackle Kenya’s Water Losses With Smart Tech

In a landmark initiative to combat Kenya’s growing water scarcity and infrastructural inefficiencies, Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid)—a business of Cassava Technologies—has announced a strategic partnership with DropByDrop Water Systems, a global leader in smart water technologies. The collaboration aims to revolutionize water management across Kenya by integrating digital technologies to reduce water loss, enhance efficiency, and empower utilities to manage water resources sustainably.

The new partnership combines Liquid’s robust Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure and bespoke digital solutions with DropByDrop’s cloud-based water management platform, delivering a comprehensive smart water ecosystem tailored for Kenya’s unique needs.

“Water scarcity is a growing challenge across the continent, and managing this precious resource efficiently is more important than ever,” said Neeraj Pradhan, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Liquid Kenya. “Through our partnership with DropByDrop, we’re bringing Liquid’s advanced technology and data-driven solutions to Kenya’s water sector.”

Tackling Kenya’s Non-Revenue Water Crisis

Kenya faces an alarming water management crisis. Reports indicate that around 47% of the water released for distribution in the country is unaccounted for, either lost through leaks, theft, or metering errors. This phenomenon, referred to as non-revenue water (NRW), not only results in massive financial losses for utilities but also restricts access to clean water for millions of citizens.

The Liquid-DropByDrop partnership aims to address this by deploying a suite of smart technologies, including:

Advanced leak detection tools

Accurate digital metering

Real-time monitoring and data analysis

Remote valve and pump control

Geo-asset infrastructure management

These tools will help utility providers detect problems faster, reduce water wastage, and improve billing accuracy—ultimately boosting revenue collection and enabling more sustainable investments in water infrastructure.

“Together, we’re creating a future where water is managed sustainably, equitably, and intelligently,” Pradhan added.

Smart Water for Sustainable Development

The impact of the partnership extends beyond operational efficiency. By leveraging real-time data and analytics, the new system will enhance Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting, support Kenya’s efforts to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and enable more accurate and forward-looking urban planning and infrastructure expansion.

The data collected will assist local governments and policymakers in monitoring water distribution patterns, forecasting demand, and identifying vulnerable areas, thereby promoting inclusive and sustainable urban development.

“Water is at the heart of life, yet millions still struggle to access it reliably,” said Sergey Khorolsky, International Projects Partner at DropByDrop. “Our mission is to harness the power of data and technology to make every drop count.”

Integrating Smart Technology for a Resilient Future

Liquid’s existing IoT network in Kenya provides the digital backbone needed to scale DropByDrop’s advanced platform nationwide. Key technological components of the solution include:

SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) integration for real-time remote control of pumping stations and treatment plants

Geo-asset management tools to track and maintain water infrastructure

Multilingual platform interface for accessibility and ease of use

Network compatibility across various communication infrastructures to ensure widespread adoption

This integration ensures not only efficient water delivery but also provides end-users with reliable access, accurate billing, and instant alerts on issues like leaks or abnormal usage.

A Model for Africa’s Digital and Environmental Transformation

The partnership reflects Liquid’s broader commitment to Africa’s digital transformation journey, where technology is increasingly being used to solve critical socio-economic challenges. It also exemplifies a shift toward digital environmental stewardship, where infrastructure digitization plays a role in protecting and optimizing natural resources.

The initiative also creates space for green job creation, especially in rural and underserved areas, as digital platforms require new skills in analytics, engineering, maintenance, and data science.

With water management systems now deeply intertwined with digital technologies, the collaboration offers a model that can be replicated across other African countries facing similar infrastructure deficits and water crises.

“This is more than a tech deployment; it’s a blueprint for how digital infrastructure can underpin environmental resilience and socio-economic progress,” said Khorolsky.

Smart Partnerships for a Water-Secure Kenya

In uniting the power of smart data systems with an urgent conservation agenda, Liquid and DropByDrop are helping Kenya transform one of its greatest resource challenges into a platform for progress. By tackling non-revenue water and empowering utilities with real-time tools, the partnership is not only enhancing water delivery but also building a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient future for millions of Kenyans.