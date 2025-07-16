Pilots Challenge Premature Blame in Air India Crash Investigation

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has voiced strong objections to a preliminary investigation report on the Air India Boeing 787 crash, cautioning against placing blame ahead of a comprehensive and data-driven probe.

Released on June 12, by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the report attributed confusion during the fatal incident—resulting in the deaths of 260 individuals—to fuel switches being inexplicably turned off seconds after takeoff. This has led to speculations about pilot error.

However, FIP President C S Randhawa criticized the report for excluding pilot representatives and misinterpreting cockpit recordings. The FIP urges a commitment to factual integrity and stands in solidarity with the crew awaiting a fair investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)