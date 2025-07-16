Left Menu

Pilots Challenge Premature Blame in Air India Crash Investigation

The Federation of Indian Pilots criticizes the preliminary investigation report on the Air India crash for assigning blame prematurely. The FIP urges a thorough and data-driven investigation, cautioning against biased narratives that question pilots' competence. The organization stands by the crew and calls for integrity and due process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:55 IST
Pilots Challenge Premature Blame in Air India Crash Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has voiced strong objections to a preliminary investigation report on the Air India Boeing 787 crash, cautioning against placing blame ahead of a comprehensive and data-driven probe.

Released on June 12, by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the report attributed confusion during the fatal incident—resulting in the deaths of 260 individuals—to fuel switches being inexplicably turned off seconds after takeoff. This has led to speculations about pilot error.

However, FIP President C S Randhawa criticized the report for excluding pilot representatives and misinterpreting cockpit recordings. The FIP urges a commitment to factual integrity and stands in solidarity with the crew awaiting a fair investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025