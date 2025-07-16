Technical Glitch Delays Emirates Flight to Dubai

An Emirates flight from Mumbai to Dubai experienced significant delays on Wednesday due to a technical malfunction. The Emirates EK 505, a Boeing 777, was set to take off at 10:15 am but only departed at 1:04 pm after resolving the issue. This delay forced passengers to undergo security and immigration checks twice.

In a statement, the airline confirmed that the delay was caused by 'additional technical checks.' The flight eventually landed in Dubai without any further issues at 14:03 local time. Emirates expressed regrets over the inconvenience caused to its passengers.

A source indicated that the technical glitch required passengers to be rerouted back through the arrival gate at Mumbai Airport, necessitating repeated security and immigration procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)