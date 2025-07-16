Left Menu

Government to Inspect Dixon's Partnerships with Chinese Tech Giants

The government will examine Dixon's recent agreements with Chinese companies Chongqing Yuhai and Kunshan Q Technology, aiming to manufacture electronic components. Dixon plans joint ventures and acquisitions to boost their stake in the electronics sector, involving products like mobile phones, laptops, and automotive parts under India's Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:49 IST
Government to Inspect Dixon's Partnerships with Chinese Tech Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has initiated a review of recent collaborations between Dixon, a leading domestic electronics manufacturer, and Chinese tech firms Chongqing Yuhai and Kunshan Q Technology. These agreements could potentially reshape the landscape of electronics manufacturing in India.

Dixon has secured separate agreements with Chongqing Yuhai Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd and Kunshan Q Technology's Indian arm. These contracts aim to manufacture and market electronic components essential for various devices, including mobile phones and laptops. The review comes under the scrutiny of Press Note 3 regulations.

In partnership with Chongqing Yuhai, Dixon plans to form a joint venture focusing on precision components for devices and automotive applications, holding a 74% stake. Additionally, Dixon aims to acquire a 51% interest in Q Tech India to manufacture camera and fingerprint modules, strengthening its position in the electronics sector under the Rs 22,919-crore incentive scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025