Air India Clears Boeing 787 Fuel Switch Inspection

Air India has finished inspecting the fuel control switches on its Boeing 787 aircraft, finding no problems. This report was shared by NDTV on Wednesday. However, Air India has not yet commented on the report, and Reuters has not independently verified the information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:02 IST
Air India has successfully completed its scrutiny of fuel control switches on the Boeing 787 fleet and found no irregularities, according to NDTV reports. The inspections are part of routine safety audits.

The airline has not issued an official response to these findings, and inquiries from Reuters for further details were not immediately addressed.

Reuters has yet to independently confirm the content of the NDTV report regarding the fuel switch inspection results.

