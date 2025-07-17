Fuel Cut Suspicion: Air India's Catastrophic Flight Unraveled
The article highlights the role of a cockpit recording suggesting the Air India crash was due to the captain cutting fuel flow. It provides insights into the profiles of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder, emphasizing their flight experience and qualifications.
A cockpit recording pointing to a pilot error as the cause of last month's Air India crash has surfaced, according to The Wall Street Journal. The recording reveals that the captain of the Boeing 787 reportedly cut the fuel flow to the engines, leading to the tragic incident.
Detailed profiles have emerged about the flight's pilots based on initial investigation findings. Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, 56, was a seasoned pilot with over 15,000 hours of flight experience and a license to pilot various aircraft until 2026.
First Officer Clive Kunder, aged 32, had been passionate about aviation since school. He joined Air India in 2017 and had accumulated over 3,400 hours of flight time, of which more than 1,100 hours were spent as a co-pilot on the Boeing 787.
