India's rapidly evolving opinion trading platforms, led by homegrown giants like Probo, are poised to create more than 100,000 jobs over the next 3-5 years in fields such as artificial intelligence, data management, and regulatory compliance. Industry experts believe this sector has the potential to redefine India's digital economy and elevate its global status.

As the nation hosts the second-largest gamer community worldwide, the online gaming industry has already seen exponential growth, fueled by cheaper smartphones and affordable internet. Shashank Reddy, Managing Partner at Evam Law & Policy, cited a 20-fold workforce expansion between 2018 and 2023, estimating the creation of up to 300,000 new jobs soon due to this unprecedented growth.

Opinion trading platforms like Probo and MPL Opinio are at the forefront of this transformation, predicted to account for 30-35% of employment growth in the sector. This is further echoed by Dr. Ananth Padmanabhan, Dean of Vinayaka Mission's Law School, who noted that these platforms merge India's technical skills with a burgeoning digital economy, creating high-value careers in data analytics and AI engineering. Such growth reflects the integration of prediction markets within the global context, with inspiration drawn from successful models like the U.S.-based Kalshi and Polymarket.

(With inputs from agencies.)