Entertainment World Mourns Bob Weir and Celebrates Golden Globes Triumphs

This collection of entertainment news briefs highlights the passing of Bob Weir, a lawsuit involving Paramount, and major wins at the Golden Globes. Bob Weir, a key figure in the Grateful Dead, passed at 78. Paramount is suing Warner Bros in a high-stakes battle with Netflix, and several productions take home top awards.

Updated: 13-01-2026 02:30 IST
Entertainment World Mourns Bob Weir and Celebrates Golden Globes Triumphs


The entertainment world has been rocked by the passing of legendary musician Bob Weir. The Grateful Dead co-founder and rhythm guitarist, who was pivotal in shaping the iconic psychedelic sounds of the band, died at 78 after a battle with cancer. Weir's family confirmed that he passed away surrounded by loved ones.

In other entertainment news, Paramount has taken a legal step against Warner Bros Discovery over a substantial $82.7 billion deal with Netflix. The lawsuit underscores an escalating battle for control over the historic Hollywood studio. Paramount, led by David Ellison, is now planning a boardroom challenge as part of its strategy.

The Golden Globes, one of Hollywood's most illustrious award events, celebrated standout works this year. HBO Max's medical drama 'The Pitt' and Apple TV's 'The Studio' clinched top honors in drama and comedy categories, respectively. Additionally, the satirical 'One Battle' and poignant 'Hamnet' dominated the film awards circuit, making notable sweeps in their categories.

