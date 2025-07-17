Left Menu

Call for Comprehensive Inquiry into Air India's Tragic Crash

The Federation of Indian Pilots urges the government to probe technical flaws in Air India's Boeing 787-8 crash, which killed 260 people. Suspecting mechanical faults and misinterpretations, they caution against prematurely blaming pilot error, advocating for expert involvement and thorough reassessment of all data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:28 IST
Call for Comprehensive Inquiry into Air India's Tragic Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) is urging the government to take a closer look at potential technical misinterpretations or mechanical faults in the Air India Boeing 787-8 crash that occurred last month. This tragic accident claimed 260 lives, and the FIP is advocating for the inclusion of subject matter experts in the investigation.

In a letter to the civil aviation ministry, FIP expressed concerns about the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary report on the crash, highlighting that the report did not adequately explore two plausible technical scenarios that could have led to the automated shutdown of both engines.

The federation warned against hastily attributing the incident to pilot error, emphasizing the need for thorough validation of technical aspects and referencing previous Boeing bulletins. They stressed that systemic failures within Boeing aircraft have historically been misattributed to pilot error before being disproven by further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025