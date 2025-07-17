Call for Comprehensive Inquiry into Air India's Tragic Crash

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) is urging the government to take a closer look at potential technical misinterpretations or mechanical faults in the Air India Boeing 787-8 crash that occurred last month. This tragic accident claimed 260 lives, and the FIP is advocating for the inclusion of subject matter experts in the investigation.

In a letter to the civil aviation ministry, FIP expressed concerns about the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary report on the crash, highlighting that the report did not adequately explore two plausible technical scenarios that could have led to the automated shutdown of both engines.

The federation warned against hastily attributing the incident to pilot error, emphasizing the need for thorough validation of technical aspects and referencing previous Boeing bulletins. They stressed that systemic failures within Boeing aircraft have historically been misattributed to pilot error before being disproven by further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)