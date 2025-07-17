Left Menu

Zuperia Auto Drives into Electric Three-Wheeler Market with Ambitious Growth Plans

Zuperia Auto Pvt Ltd enters the electric passenger three-wheeler sector, aiming for Rs 1,000 crore revenue by 2030. The company plans to expand into electric two-wheelers under a new brand within two years. The Youdha epod launch marks a move to rival major players, aiming for significant sales growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:35 IST
Zuperia Auto Pvt Ltd has ventured into the electric passenger three-wheeler market, with ambitious plans to achieve Rs 1,000 crore in revenue by 2030. The company, already known in the e-rickshaw and three-wheeler sectors under brands Lohia and Youdha, is looking to further diversify its offerings.

CEO Ayush Lohia revealed at the launch of the 'Youdha epod', a new electric three-wheeler, that growth will be driven through passenger and cargo EVs, along with e-rickshaws. The company targets selling 3,000 units of the Youdha epod within the current fiscal year and plans to scale up sales in future years.

Zuperia intends to enter the two-wheeler segment under a new brand in two years while utilizing its Kashipur facility's production capacity efficiently. The company aims for 70-80% capacity utilisation to meet its goals, as it competes with established players like Mahindra, Bajaj, and TVS.

