Zoho Unveils Zia LLM: A Major Leap in AI Innovation

Zoho Corporation, a Chennai-based global tech giant, has launched Zia LLM, a large language model with applications in data extraction, summarization, and more. Built using NVIDIA's platform, Zia prioritizes data privacy and offers efficient AI for businesses. Zoho also introduced speech-to-text models for English and Hindi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:13 IST
Zoho launches large language model Zia LLM (Image: X/@Zoho). Image Credit: ANI
Chennai's tech powerhouse, Zoho Corporation, has unleashed a new wave of AI offerings, highlighted by the launch of its innovative large language model, Zia LLM. Entirely developed in-house using NVIDIA's AI-accelerated computing, Zia LLM aims to transform business operations with its versatile applications.

Tailored specifically for Zoho's product ecosystem, Zia LLM comprises three models with up to seven billion parameters, optimized to compete with the best open-source rivals. CEO Mani Vembu emphasized Zoho's commitment to privacy and comprehensive capabilities, underscoring a new era of secure technological advancements that democratize AI globally.

In addition to Zia LLM, Zoho revealed new automatic speech-to-text models for English and Hindi, boasting superior performance on modest hardware. Backing these innovations, Zoho promises continued language support, reinforcing its dedication to AI evolution without compromising data integrity. The new tools are slated for wider availability soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

