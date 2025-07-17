Left Menu

IHCL's Impressive Profit Surge: A Hospitality Giant's Success Story

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), part of the Tata Group, reported a significant 26.56% increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 329.32 crore. This growth comes as the company's operations income rose to Rs 2,102.17 crore, reflecting its robust performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:43 IST
Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), under the Tata Group umbrella, showcased a remarkable financial performance by reporting a 26.56% rise in its consolidated net profit in the first quarter of FY26. The hospitality titan's net profit soared to Rs 329.32 crore, a significant leap from Rs 260.19 crore in the same period last year.

The growth was fueled by a robust increase in total income from operations, which climbed to Rs 2,102.17 crore during April-June, compared to Rs 1,596.27 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. This signals a strong recovery and expansion in the hospitality sector.

Despite the rise in earnings, IHCL's operational expenses also saw an uptick, increasing to Rs 1,662.35 crore from Rs 1,267.78 crore a year earlier. These figures highlight the company's strategic investments and operational efforts to boost performance in a competitive market.

