AAIB Cautions Against Premature Conclusions in Air India Crash Investigation
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) urged caution against premature conclusions on the Air India crash, emphasizing the investigation is ongoing. Media speculation attributing the crash to pilot error is criticized as irresponsible. The crash killed 260 people when a Boeing 787-8 crashed soon after takeoff.
- Country:
- India
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has stated it's too early to determine the causes behind the Air India plane crash. The probe continues, and the final report will include root causes and recommendations.
According to AAIB Director General G V G Yugandhar, some parts of the international media are drawing premature conclusions through selective reporting. He calls these actions irresponsible amid an ongoing investigation.
Media reports suggested pilot error as the crash's cause that killed 260 people on June 12 when the Boeing 787-8, headed from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff. The AAIB cautions against spreading premature narratives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI pilots carry simulator test after Ahmedabad crash; results show Boeing 787-8 kept flying
AI pilots carry simulator test after Ahmedabad crash; results show Boeing 787-8 kept flying
At this stage of probe, there are no recommended actions to Boeing 787-8 plane operators: AAIB.
Investigation Deepens: The Boeing 787-8 Throttle Control Mystery
Tragic Lift-Off: Inside the Air India Boeing 787-8 Crash