AAIB Cautions Against Premature Conclusions in Air India Crash Investigation

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has stated it's too early to determine the causes behind the Air India plane crash. The probe continues, and the final report will include root causes and recommendations.

According to AAIB Director General G V G Yugandhar, some parts of the international media are drawing premature conclusions through selective reporting. He calls these actions irresponsible amid an ongoing investigation.

Media reports suggested pilot error as the crash's cause that killed 260 people on June 12 when the Boeing 787-8, headed from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff. The AAIB cautions against spreading premature narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)