Amrit Bharat Express Set to Connect Patna with New Delhi

The Amrit Bharat Express, a new non-air conditioned train service linking Patna and New Delhi, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Northern Railway announced the train's regular operations will begin on July 31, 2025, offering daily service to meet the demands of travelers.

Commencing its journey from Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Train No. 22361 will depart at 19:45 hours every day, arriving in New Delhi at 13:10 hours the following day. The return trip, Train No. 22362, will run daily from New Delhi starting at 19:10, reaching Patna the next morning.

With planned stops at key stations including Patna and Buxar, the train features sleeper and general coaches, luggage vans, and a pantry. Special inaugural runs are slated to take place shortly before regular service begins, marking an important milestone in the expansion of India's rail connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)