Left Menu

Amrit Bharat Express Set to Connect Patna with New Delhi

The new Amrit Bharat Express between Patna and New Delhi, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, will begin regular service on July 31, 2025. The non-AC train will operate daily, offering multiple stops along the route. Special inaugural runs are scheduled before the regular service commencement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:05 IST
Amrit Bharat Express Set to Connect Patna with New Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Amrit Bharat Express, a new non-air conditioned train service linking Patna and New Delhi, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Northern Railway announced the train's regular operations will begin on July 31, 2025, offering daily service to meet the demands of travelers.

Commencing its journey from Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Train No. 22361 will depart at 19:45 hours every day, arriving in New Delhi at 13:10 hours the following day. The return trip, Train No. 22362, will run daily from New Delhi starting at 19:10, reaching Patna the next morning.

With planned stops at key stations including Patna and Buxar, the train features sleeper and general coaches, luggage vans, and a pantry. Special inaugural runs are slated to take place shortly before regular service begins, marking an important milestone in the expansion of India's rail connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025