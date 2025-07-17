Left Menu

Transforming Traffic: Delhi's 47-Kilometre Transit Corridor Initiative

The Public Works Department plans a comprehensive 47-kilometre Transit Corridor in Delhi to ease congestion, featuring eight flyovers or underpasses. A detailed study will assess traffic and suggest solutions. The project focuses on decongesting major choke points, with a Rs 14 crore budget and a seven-month timeline.

In an effort to alleviate the worsening traffic congestion plaguing the national capital, the Public Works Department has unveiled plans for a 47-kilometre Transit Corridor. This ambitious project includes the construction of eight flyovers or underpasses at critical traffic choke points throughout the city.

A comprehensive study has been commissioned to analyze traffic volume and develop a street network plan, according to officials. The heavily congested areas identified for the project include Deshbandhu Gupta Road in Paharganj, the ITO intersection, the NSG intersection near IGI Airport Terminal 1, and several others.

The project will also focus on crucial stretches like the ITO flyover and Shivaji Marg, aiming to relieve congestion particularly during peak hours. An outlay of Rs 14 crore has been allocated for this study, which is expected to be completed within seven months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

