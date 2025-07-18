Left Menu

Cockpit Drama: Insights from the Air India Crash

A cockpit recording of an Air India crash reveals that the captain may have cut engine fuel flow. The pilots involved, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder, had notable credentials and experience, casting new light on the technical and human elements of the tragic incident.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A cockpit recording from the ill-fated Air India flight has raised concerns following the tragic crash last month. According to a source familiar with U.S. officials' early assessment, the recording indicates that the captain may have intentionally cut the fuel supply to the plane's engines.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who held a valid airline transport pilot's license until 2026, accumulated extensive experience with 15,638 hours of flight time. This included significant hours on the Boeing 787. Known as a responsible and courteous pilot, Sabharwal had contacted his family prior to takeoff, promising to update them upon landing.

First Officer Clive Kunder, aged 32, possessed a commercial pilot license valid until 2025. Starting his journey as a pilot with a passion for flying traced back to his school years, Kunder joined Air India in 2017, amassing over 3,403 hours of flight experience, particularly on the Boeing 787.

