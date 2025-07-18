Cockpit Drama: Insights from the Air India Crash

A cockpit recording from the ill-fated Air India flight has raised concerns following the tragic crash last month. According to a source familiar with U.S. officials' early assessment, the recording indicates that the captain may have intentionally cut the fuel supply to the plane's engines.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who held a valid airline transport pilot's license until 2026, accumulated extensive experience with 15,638 hours of flight time. This included significant hours on the Boeing 787. Known as a responsible and courteous pilot, Sabharwal had contacted his family prior to takeoff, promising to update them upon landing.

First Officer Clive Kunder, aged 32, possessed a commercial pilot license valid until 2025. Starting his journey as a pilot with a passion for flying traced back to his school years, Kunder joined Air India in 2017, amassing over 3,403 hours of flight experience, particularly on the Boeing 787.