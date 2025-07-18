Amarnath Convoy Collision: Pilgrims Injured in Udhampur

In a devastating incident in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, five pilgrims were injured when a truck collided with a car in the Amarnath convoy early Friday morning. According to officials, the vehicle crash occurred at 6:13 am when a speeding truck broke through a barricade at the Battal Ballian area.

Security forces reported that after striking the car ferrying eight pilgrims to the Pahalgam base camp, the truck jumped the divider and crashed into a nearby house wall. The CISF personnel stationed at the barricade were quick to respond to the accident.

The car was part of the 16th batch of over 7,900 pilgrims journeying to the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps. Among the eight pilgrims involved in the collision, five sustained significant injuries but are now in stable condition. The CRPF shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. Local police have registered a case as the investigation into the accident continues. Meanwhile, the truck involved has been seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)