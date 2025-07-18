Bharat Supply: Transforming Logistical Infrastructure for Rural India

Bharat Supply, a new logistics powerhouse, emerges from the merger of Connect India and Faarms, setting the stage to dominate India's non-metro markets. The entity promises to revolutionize rural logistics with its extensive infrastructure, effectively covering 230 districts and over 200,000 villages.

With a robust logistics network, Bharat Supply offers a comprehensive range of services from last-mile delivery to warehousing, catering to diverse clients including MSMEs, e-commerce players, and agri-enterprises. Operating in 17 states, the company aims to provide 24-hour delivery even in remote areas, leveraging cutting-edge technology.

Supported by Aavishkaar Capital and other prominent investors, Bharat Supply seeks to drive economic inclusion in rural India. By 2025, it plans to expand operations to 300 districts, cementing its role as a key logistics partner for brands seeking to penetrate India's vast rural and semi-urban markets.