UK Boosts WTO Training for Developing Countries with £750,000 Contribution

The United Kingdom has reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive global trade by contributing GBP 750,000 (approximately CHF 850,000) to the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Global Trust Fund for the year 2025. This vital contribution will help support WTO training programs, with a strong emphasis on enhancing expertise in trade in services among developing economies and least developed countries (LDCs).

Supporting Capacity-Building for Developing Economies

The Global Trust Fund, administered by the WTO, plays a central role in building trade capacity by financing training activities that equip government officials from developing economies and LDCs with the knowledge needed to participate effectively in global trade negotiations and the implementation of WTO agreements. On average, the Trust Fund has covered around 50% of training-related costs over the past decade.

These training initiatives encompass a broad spectrum of trade policy areas, including services, agriculture, and trade facilitation. With the UK's latest contribution, developing countries will be better positioned to integrate into the multilateral trading system, benefiting from the full range of opportunities offered by WTO rules and commitments.

Emphasis on Services: A Pathway to Economic Development

The UK's support this year places particular emphasis on the fast-growing sector of services. Global trade in services – encompassing areas such as financial services, telecommunications, information technology, and professional services – is increasingly recognized as a driver of job creation, innovation, and economic diversification, especially in developing countries.

UK Ambassador to the WTO, Simon Manley, underscored the strategic importance of services in global trade:

“The UK is pleased to be working with the WTO’s Global Trust Fund to ensure that trade in services – and in particular the Trade in Services for Development initiative – helps developing countries harness the benefits of this sector for job creation and economic development.”

The Trade in Services for Development initiative is a key Aid for Trade program developed jointly by the WTO and the World Bank. It aims to help developing countries and LDCs overcome structural barriers and tap into the growth potential of the services sector. Through technical assistance, policy dialogue, and strategic partnerships, the initiative empowers governments to leverage services trade as a tool for inclusive growth.

A Longstanding Partnership

The UK’s contribution is part of a longstanding partnership with the WTO. Over the past 20 years, the United Kingdom has provided more than CHF 14 million (nearly GBP 13 million) to WTO trust funds, significantly enhancing the organization’s ability to deliver targeted assistance to developing countries.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed gratitude for the UK’s continued support:

“We are grateful to the UK for generously supporting the WTO’s efforts to boost the trading and negotiating capacities of developing economies and LDCs. This support will help government officials translate the international market opportunities undergirded by WTO rules into concrete benefits for businesses and people in their home countries.”

Driving Inclusive Trade and Global Prosperity

The latest contribution also comes at a time when international trade faces evolving challenges, including digital transformation, global economic uncertainty, and shifting geopolitical dynamics. Strengthening the capacities of developing countries to navigate and influence trade rules has never been more crucial.

By focusing on capacity-building and knowledge transfer, the UK’s support not only strengthens the multilateral trading system but also ensures that its benefits are more equitably shared. Empowering government officials with the skills to design, implement, and negotiate trade policies will help align national development goals with global trade frameworks.

Looking Ahead

As the WTO continues to advance its Aid for Trade agenda, partnerships like that with the United Kingdom are instrumental in ensuring that developing countries and LDCs are not left behind. Investments in training and institutional capacity will ultimately contribute to a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable global economy.