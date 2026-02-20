Arrests Made in Disturbing Gadwar Assault Case

Two men were arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl in Gadwar, officials reported. The incident, which reportedly took place on February 15, involved five men who took the minor to a secluded area while she was outside her home.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh confirmed the arrests of Raju Yadav, 26, and Roshan Yadav, 25. Authorities are actively searching for the other involved suspects. An FIR was filed following a complaint from the girl's father.

The case is being pursued under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act. Efforts to bring all perpetrators to justice are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)