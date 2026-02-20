Left Menu

Arrests Made in Disturbing Gadwar Assault Case

Two men have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl in Gadwar. The incident involved five suspects, and the police have registered an FIR. Efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining perpetrators. Legal actions are being pursued under various sections of the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl in Gadwar, officials reported. The incident, which reportedly took place on February 15, involved five men who took the minor to a secluded area while she was outside her home.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh confirmed the arrests of Raju Yadav, 26, and Roshan Yadav, 25. Authorities are actively searching for the other involved suspects. An FIR was filed following a complaint from the girl's father.

The case is being pursued under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act. Efforts to bring all perpetrators to justice are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

