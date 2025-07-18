Reliance Retail Revives 'The Coolest One': Acquires Kelvinator

In a strategic move to bolster its footprint in the premium home appliances market, Reliance Retail has acquired Kelvinator from the Electrolux Group for SEK 180 million.

This acquisition aligns with Reliance's ambitions to expand in India's burgeoning consumer durables sector, offering a range of products such as refrigerators and air conditioners under the Kelvinator brand.

The integration of Kelvinator's innovation with Reliance's extensive distribution is expected to unlock substantial consumer value and growth opportunities, enhancing Indian households' access to high-quality products.

