Reliance Retail Revives 'The Coolest One': Acquires Kelvinator

Reliance Retail has acquired the consumer durables brand Kelvinator from the Electrolux Group for SEK 180 million. The acquisition aims to strengthen Reliance's presence in India's growing premium home appliances market, leveraging Kelvinator's innovative legacy with Reliance's widespread retail network to deliver high-quality products to Indian consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its footprint in the premium home appliances market, Reliance Retail has acquired Kelvinator from the Electrolux Group for SEK 180 million.

This acquisition aligns with Reliance's ambitions to expand in India's burgeoning consumer durables sector, offering a range of products such as refrigerators and air conditioners under the Kelvinator brand.

The integration of Kelvinator's innovation with Reliance's extensive distribution is expected to unlock substantial consumer value and growth opportunities, enhancing Indian households' access to high-quality products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

