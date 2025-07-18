Left Menu

Policybazaar Simplifies Tesla Insurance in India

Policybazaar introduces tailored insurance plans for Tesla owners in India, offering comprehensive coverage for electric vehicles. Customers can compare and customize insurance options easily online, ensuring protection for high-value components unique to Teslas. The platform collaborates with private and public insurers to offer competitive and comprehensive policies.

Now insure your new Tesla with Policybazaar!. Image Credit: ANI
With Tesla's official entry into the Indian market, the anticipation among electric vehicle enthusiasts has reached unprecedented levels. To complement this enthusiasm, Policybazaar has announced specialized EV insurance plans, perfectly tailored for Tesla's sophisticated needs, focusing on the protection of high-value batteries and state-of-the-art technologies inherent in these advanced electric cars.

This digital insurance marketplace enables potential and current Tesla owners to seamlessly compare, customize, and purchase the ideal insurance plan that ensures optimized coverage and peace of mind. Options include add-ons such as Battery Protection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Zero Depreciation, and Return to Invoice price cover, catering distinctly to electric vehicles. With a market filled with choices from both major private insurers like HDFC Ergo, ICICI Lombard, and Reliance General Insurance, alongside public entities like New India Assurance, Policybazaar aids customers in thoroughly securing their investment.

Amit Chhabra, Chief Business Officer at Policybazaar.com, commented on Tesla's impact in India, emphasizing the brand's role in pioneering a new dawn for the electric vehicle sector in the country. He insisted that with the uptick in EV adoption, Policybazaar remains steadfast in its mission to ensure seamless and user-centric insurance services, providing Tesla owners a uniquely tailored, competitive, and comprehensive coverage experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

