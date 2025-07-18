Policybazaar Powers Up: Tesla Insurance Shifts Gears in India

With the official arrival of Tesla in India, the buzz around owning one of the world's premium electric cars is palpable. Policybazaar steps up to the challenge by offering specialized insurance plans tailored to Tesla's advanced technology, including high-value batteries and unique electric mobility requirements.

The platform allows users to effortlessly compare and customize insurance options, ensuring Tesla owners receive comprehensive protection. Options extend to Battery Protection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, and Zero Depreciation, providing complete peace of mind. Partnerships with private insurers like HDFC Ergo, ICICI Lombard, and Reliance General Insurance, alongside public sector undertakings like New India Assurance, enhance the offerings.

Amit Chhabra, Chief Business Officer of General Insurance at Policybazaar.com, emphasized the transformative phase India is entering with Tesla's arrival in the EV space. He reassured that Policybazaar is committed to simplifying EV insurance, ensuring coverage aligns with the unique needs of electric vehicle owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)