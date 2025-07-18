Left Menu

Policybazaar Powers Up: Tesla Insurance Shifts Gears in India

With Tesla's entry into India, Policybazaar has launched specialized EV insurance plans catering to Tesla's advanced features. Customers can easily customize and purchase comprehensive insurance, including options like Battery Protection and Zero Depreciation. The move is highlighted by the growing presence of private insurers and PSUs in the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:59 IST
Policybazaar Powers Up: Tesla Insurance Shifts Gears in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

With the official arrival of Tesla in India, the buzz around owning one of the world's premium electric cars is palpable. Policybazaar steps up to the challenge by offering specialized insurance plans tailored to Tesla's advanced technology, including high-value batteries and unique electric mobility requirements.

The platform allows users to effortlessly compare and customize insurance options, ensuring Tesla owners receive comprehensive protection. Options extend to Battery Protection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, and Zero Depreciation, providing complete peace of mind. Partnerships with private insurers like HDFC Ergo, ICICI Lombard, and Reliance General Insurance, alongside public sector undertakings like New India Assurance, enhance the offerings.

Amit Chhabra, Chief Business Officer of General Insurance at Policybazaar.com, emphasized the transformative phase India is entering with Tesla's arrival in the EV space. He reassured that Policybazaar is committed to simplifying EV insurance, ensuring coverage aligns with the unique needs of electric vehicle owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025