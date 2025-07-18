Trump's Alcatraz Plan: A $2 Billion Reversal

President Donald Trump's initiative to transform Alcatraz Island back into a maximum-security prison could carry a staggering price tag of around $2 billion, according to a report by Axios, which cited sources within the administration.

Alcatraz ceased operations as a prison in 1963, after 29 years, primarily due to the high costs associated with maintaining the facility. It currently operates as a historical site in the San Francisco Bay area.

While Trump has expressed intentions to utilize the facility for housing violent criminals, Reuters has yet to independently verify this report.

(With inputs from agencies.)