Trump's Alcatraz Plan: A $2 Billion Reversal
President Donald Trump's plan to convert Alcatraz back into a maximum-security prison could cost $2 billion. Once a notorious prison, Alcatraz closed in 1963 due to high operational costs. Now a historical site, Trump's proposal aims to house violent criminals there again, according to Axios sources.
President Donald Trump's initiative to transform Alcatraz Island back into a maximum-security prison could carry a staggering price tag of around $2 billion, according to a report by Axios, which cited sources within the administration.
Alcatraz ceased operations as a prison in 1963, after 29 years, primarily due to the high costs associated with maintaining the facility. It currently operates as a historical site in the San Francisco Bay area.
While Trump has expressed intentions to utilize the facility for housing violent criminals, Reuters has yet to independently verify this report.
