Trump's Alcatraz Plan: A $2 Billion Reversal

President Donald Trump's plan to convert Alcatraz back into a maximum-security prison could cost $2 billion. Once a notorious prison, Alcatraz closed in 1963 due to high operational costs. Now a historical site, Trump's proposal aims to house violent criminals there again, according to Axios sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's initiative to transform Alcatraz Island back into a maximum-security prison could carry a staggering price tag of around $2 billion, according to a report by Axios, which cited sources within the administration.

Alcatraz ceased operations as a prison in 1963, after 29 years, primarily due to the high costs associated with maintaining the facility. It currently operates as a historical site in the San Francisco Bay area.

While Trump has expressed intentions to utilize the facility for housing violent criminals, Reuters has yet to independently verify this report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

