Dodla Dairy Embraces Eastern Expansion with Osam Acquisition

South India's Dodla Dairy Ltd has announced a full acquisition of Osam Dairy, a premium brand in the eastern states, for Rs 271 crore. The strategic move is said to combine Osam's strong regional influence with Dodla's expansive scale and operational prowess, aiming to drive growth in the eastern markets.

This acquisition is a significant step towards Dodla's goal of becoming a pan-India dairy enterprise. Eastern India, with its rapid urbanization and vast consumer base, promises faster growth than the national average, according to Dodla Dairy's managing director, Sunil Reddy.

Established in 2012, Osam Dairy functions across Bihar, Jharkhand, and other states, maintaining an integrated supply chain. It sources milk from more than 25,000 farmers across 1,000 collection centers and 19 chilling facilities, processing around 1.1 lakh liters of milk daily. Financial advisory for this deal was provided by InCred Capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)