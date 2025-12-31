Odisha's NH-326 Transformation: Paving the Way to Economic Growth

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has authorized a significant project to widen and strengthen National Highway 326 in Odisha. This initiative involves upgrading the existing 2-lane road to a 2-lane highway with paved shoulders, spanning from kilometer 68.600 to kilometer 311.700.

At an overall capital investment of Rs 1,526.21 crore, including Rs 966.79 crore for civil construction, the project is expected to enhance travel efficiency and safety. It primarily aims to improve connectivity for Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput districts, boosting local commerce, tourism, and educational accessibility.

The modernized highway will seamlessly link these districts with major economic and logistics corridors, reducing travel time and vehicle operating costs. Implementation will proceed in EPC mode, with a timeline of 24 months for completion followed by a five-year maintenance period, fostering direct and indirect employment across southern Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)