Left Menu

Odisha's NH-326 Transformation: Paving the Way to Economic Growth

The Union Cabinet, led by PM Narendra Modi, approves a major upgrade of Odisha's NH-326, converting a 2-lane road into a modern corridor. This project is set to enhance connectivity, stimulate economic development, and create job opportunities in the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:18 IST
Odisha's NH-326 Transformation: Paving the Way to Economic Growth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has authorized a significant project to widen and strengthen National Highway 326 in Odisha. This initiative involves upgrading the existing 2-lane road to a 2-lane highway with paved shoulders, spanning from kilometer 68.600 to kilometer 311.700.

At an overall capital investment of Rs 1,526.21 crore, including Rs 966.79 crore for civil construction, the project is expected to enhance travel efficiency and safety. It primarily aims to improve connectivity for Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput districts, boosting local commerce, tourism, and educational accessibility.

The modernized highway will seamlessly link these districts with major economic and logistics corridors, reducing travel time and vehicle operating costs. Implementation will proceed in EPC mode, with a timeline of 24 months for completion followed by a five-year maintenance period, fostering direct and indirect employment across southern Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

 India
2
King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

 Japan
3
Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

 India
4
Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementation

Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementatio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025