Left Menu

Navigating Trade Tensions: India's Strategic Moves in Global Markets

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan emphasizes the need for careful negotiation by India in trade agreements, particularly with the US. The focus is on safeguarding the agriculture sector from heavily subsidized competition while exploring opportunities for increased foreign investment in sectors like dairy and manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:05 IST
Navigating Trade Tensions: India's Strategic Moves in Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India faces a critical juncture as it navigates trade agreements with the United States, particularly concerning its agriculture sector. Former Reserve Bank of India Governor, Raghuram Rajan, stressed the importance of strategic negotiations to protect domestic industries from the heavily subsidized competition that developed countries present.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Rajan highlighted the current economic growth range of 6-7 percent, acknowledging the impact of global trade uncertainties. He underscored the challenges in safeguarding local agricultural producers and urged the government to use clever diplomacy in ongoing talks amid US demands for concessions.

Rajan pointed to potential benefits for India if tariffs imposed by the US on other countries divert manufacturing opportunities its way. With international trade dynamics in play, he's optimistic about India's long-term opportunities despite immediate challenges in sectors like dairy and automobile manufacturing.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025