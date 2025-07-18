Left Menu

Decoding Myopia: Combatting a Growing Vision Epidemic in Children

Myopia is on the rise globally, expected to afflict half the world by 2050. Children's increased screen time and reduced outdoor exposure are key contributors. Early diagnosis and lifestyle changes, like regular outdoor play, can combat its progression. Expert insights and timely interventions are crucial for securing children's ocular health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:43 IST
Decoding Myopia: Combatting a Growing Vision Epidemic in Children
Myopia: The silent threat to children's vision. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming trend, myopia, commonly known as near-sightedness, is projected to impact half of the global population by 2050, with children being particularly susceptible. This vision condition causes distant objects to appear blurry, and its increasing prevalence is largely attributed to lifestyle factors such as excessive screen time and limited outdoor activities among the younger generation.

Leading ophthalmologists emphasize the urgency of addressing this growing concern. Dr. Sanchit Gupta, a renowned eye surgeon, points out that children today are spending more time indoors which exacerbates myopia. He suggests that spending at least 90 minutes a day outside can significantly prevent its onset. Early detection and suitable interventions, such as myopia control glasses and low-dose atropine eye drops, are also critical for slowing its progression.

As experts like Dr. Manjula Jayakumar and Dr. Aloka Hedau underline the importance of regular eye check-ups and outdoor play, they highlight the role of both genetics and environment in myopia development. They advocate for behavioral changes, like reducing screen time and encouraging physical activities, to preserve children's long-term vision and overall well-being.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025