Decoding Myopia: Combatting a Growing Vision Epidemic in Children

In an alarming trend, myopia, commonly known as near-sightedness, is projected to impact half of the global population by 2050, with children being particularly susceptible. This vision condition causes distant objects to appear blurry, and its increasing prevalence is largely attributed to lifestyle factors such as excessive screen time and limited outdoor activities among the younger generation.

Leading ophthalmologists emphasize the urgency of addressing this growing concern. Dr. Sanchit Gupta, a renowned eye surgeon, points out that children today are spending more time indoors which exacerbates myopia. He suggests that spending at least 90 minutes a day outside can significantly prevent its onset. Early detection and suitable interventions, such as myopia control glasses and low-dose atropine eye drops, are also critical for slowing its progression.

As experts like Dr. Manjula Jayakumar and Dr. Aloka Hedau underline the importance of regular eye check-ups and outdoor play, they highlight the role of both genetics and environment in myopia development. They advocate for behavioral changes, like reducing screen time and encouraging physical activities, to preserve children's long-term vision and overall well-being.