Youth: The Pillars of 'Viksit Bharat'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the role of youth in building a developed India, during a conclave at Vigyan Bhavan. Gupta emphasized the importance of technology in youth empowerment while warning against its overuse, and praised the value of college years in developing vital life skills.
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta spotlighted the immense potential of the nation's youth in achieving the 'Viksit Bharat' dream at Vigyan Bhavan.
Addressing an inspired crowd on National Youth Day, Gupta urged young people to leverage technology prudently, advocating for a balance between innovation and heritage.
She noted the formative role of university years in shaping confident leaders, pointing out their importance in advancing India's global standing.
