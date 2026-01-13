Youth: The Pillars of 'Viksit Bharat'

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta spotlighted the immense potential of the nation's youth in achieving the 'Viksit Bharat' dream at Vigyan Bhavan.

Addressing an inspired crowd on National Youth Day, Gupta urged young people to leverage technology prudently, advocating for a balance between innovation and heritage.

She noted the formative role of university years in shaping confident leaders, pointing out their importance in advancing India's global standing.